Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 8 at 7:04PM MDT until July 8 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 604 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Queen Valley,

or 8 miles southeast of Gold Canyon, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Florence, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek,

Gold Camp, Magma, San Tan Valley, Florence Junction, Queen Valley,

Kings Ranch and Boyce Thompson Arboretum.

* This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 201 and 224.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 136 and 150.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.