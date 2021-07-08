Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 8 at 3:06PM MDT until July 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Afternoon thunderstorms may produce localized strong
gusty winds and outflow winds capable of blowing dust.
Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust
expected.
* WHERE…Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon,
West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert National Monument and Gila
Bend.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.