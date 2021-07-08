Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 8 at 12:39PM MDT until July 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
* WHAT…Areas of visibility between one quarter mile and one mile
in blowing dust is expected due thunderstorm outflows.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation and South
Central Pinal County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for the possibility of a sudden drop in visibility,
especially along I-10 northwest of Marana. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal. Motorists should not drive into an area
of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.