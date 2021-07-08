Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 8 at 12:31PM MDT until July 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Afternoon thunderstorms today may produce strong gusty

winds and outflow winds capable of blowing dust. Visibility

between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County,

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon and Sonoran Desert National

Monument.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.