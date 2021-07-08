18-year-old identified as victim of shooting near 29th Street, Columbus Boulevard

TUCSON (KVOA) - The individual who died in Tuesday's shooting in midtown was identified by Tucson Police Department Thursday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 18-year-old Felix Alexandrew Pichardo was found shot by bystanders near the 4100 block of East 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard.

Despite the bystanders and first responders immediately tending the 18-year-old, Pichardo succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After further investigation, TPD determined that the shooting was the result of a physical confrontation between Pichardo and known individuals.

A TPD SWAT team served a search warrant at a nearby apartment in connection to the shooting.

TPD initially stated that at least one individual was detained in connection to the shooting. However, in the latest update, the department did not release if any charges were made in the case at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.