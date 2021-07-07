Pro-Trump crowd shows up at Biden event in Illinois
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (NBC) - A strange sight outside president Joe Biden's event in Illinois this Wednesday afternoon.
A crowd of Trump supporters stood along the road at McHenry Community College in Crystal Lake, where President Biden was holding a "Build Back Better" event.
Men, women and children gathered together holding various signs and flags in support of former President Trump and the Republican Party.
Some claiming the 2020 election was stolen.