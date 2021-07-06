Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 3:27PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 3:27PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 226 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Mule Creek, moving southwest at 20 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Duncan, York, Franklin, Three Way and Guthrie.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.