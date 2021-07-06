Phoenix dog owner facing homicide charge after fatal attack

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a dog owner has been arrested after his four Staffordshire Terrier mix dogs fatally attacked a 77-year-old woman. They say Maria Ruiz suffered multiple critical injuries in the attack Tuesday morning. Ruiz was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say the victim was on her front porch when she was attacked by the dogs without any provocation. They say the owner of the dogs had been contacted in the past by Maricopa County Animal Care and Control about his dogs escaping and was told to fix a gate to keep the dogs secured. Police say the 33-year-old man has been booked into jail on suspicion of one count of negligent homicide.