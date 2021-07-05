Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 7:59PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 7:59PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 658 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bowie, moving south at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Bowie and San Simon.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.