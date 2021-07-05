Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 5:44PM MDT until July 5 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Updated
Last updated today at 11:56 pm
4:44 pm

At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over
Pearce-Sunsites, or 18 miles south of Willcox, moving southeast at 10
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Pearce-Sunsites.

This includes Route 191 between mile markers 46 and 61.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

