Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 5:44PM MDT until July 5 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 5:44PM MDT until July 5 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over
Pearce-Sunsites, or 18 miles south of Willcox, moving southeast at 10
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Pearce-Sunsites.
This includes Route 191 between mile markers 46 and 61.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.