Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 5:32PM MDT until July 5 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 431 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Pearce-Sunsites, or 17 miles south of Willcox, moving southeast at

10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pearce-Sunsites.

This includes Route 191 between mile markers 46 and 61.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.