Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 6:53PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 6:53PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 552 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Christmas. This storm was nearly stationary.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Christmas.
This includes AZ Route 77 between mile markers 142 and 143, and
between mile markers 146 and 155.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.