Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 6:53PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 552 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Christmas. This storm was nearly stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Christmas.

This includes AZ Route 77 between mile markers 142 and 143, and

between mile markers 146 and 155.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.