Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 5:51PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 451 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Central Heights-Midland City, or near Globe. This storm was nearly

stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool and Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 239 and 253.

AZ Route 70 near mile marker 253.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 221.