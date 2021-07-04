Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 5:36PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Claypool, or 13 miles northwest of Globe. This

storm was nearly stationary.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Roosevelt Estates.

This includes AZ Route 188 between mile markers 220 and 235.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.