Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 5:36PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 5:36PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northwest of Claypool, or 13 miles northwest of Globe. This
storm was nearly stationary.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Roosevelt Estates.
This includes AZ Route 188 between mile markers 220 and 235.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.