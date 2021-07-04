Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued July 4 at 5:25PM MDT until July 4 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

4:25 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 425 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

