Flood Advisory issued July 4 at 4:44PM MDT until July 4 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms in the Arivaca area. Radar

estimates and automated gauges indicate between 0.5 and 1.5 inches

of rain have fallen in the last hour. This will cause small stream

flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Arivaca.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bolas Blancas Wash, Cedar Creek, Santa Margarita Wash, Peitas

Wash, Sopori Wash, Arroyo Seco, Altar Wash, Yellow Jacket Wash,

Papalote Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Puertocito Wash, Saucito Wash,

Las Guijas Wash, San Luis Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash, Arivaca Creek

and Fraguita Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.