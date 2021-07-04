Flood Advisory issued July 4 at 4:44PM MDT until July 4 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 545 PM MST.
* At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms in the Arivaca area. Radar
estimates and automated gauges indicate between 0.5 and 1.5 inches
of rain have fallen in the last hour. This will cause small stream
flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Arivaca.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Bolas Blancas Wash, Cedar Creek, Santa Margarita Wash, Peitas
Wash, Sopori Wash, Arroyo Seco, Altar Wash, Yellow Jacket Wash,
Papalote Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Puertocito Wash, Saucito Wash,
Las Guijas Wash, San Luis Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash, Arivaca Creek
and Fraguita Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.