Flood Advisory issued July 4 at 2:17PM MDT until July 4 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 117 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cababi, Comobabi, Sil Nakya, San Luis – Sells District and Rincon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.