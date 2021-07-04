Flood Advisory issued July 4 at 2:02PM MDT until July 4 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 102 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pearce-Sunsites and Cochise.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.