Flood Advisory issued July 4 at 12:41PM MDT until July 4 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 245 PM MST.
* At 1141 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca,
Parker Canyon Lake, Ramsey Canyon Preserve and Coronado National
Memorial.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.