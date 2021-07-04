Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 7:39PM MDT until July 4 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn burn scar will result in debris

flow moving through the Pima Canyon and Finger Rock Watersheds, as

well as the Sutherland Wash. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Catalina State Park and

Catalina Foothills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.