Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 1:03PM MDT until July 4 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 1:03PM MDT until July 4 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 315 PM MST.
* At 1203 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.