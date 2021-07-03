Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 7:31PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Ballantine Trailhead to Canyon Lake to 6

miles north of Queen Valley. These storms were nearly stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Apache Junction, Superior, Gold Canyon, Sugarloaf Mountain,

Sycamore Creek, Ballantine Trailhead, Roosevelt, Round Valley,

Sunflower, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Roosevelt Dam, Lost Dutchman State

Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, Florence Junction, Queen

Valley, Canyon Lake and Superstition Mountains.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 189 and 231, and near mile marker

233.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 192 and 227.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 25 and 36.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.