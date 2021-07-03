Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 6:20PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 520 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Cutter, or 11 miles north of Christmas. This storm was

nearly stationary.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Globe.

This includes AZ Route 77 between mile markers 157 and 169.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.