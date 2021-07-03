Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 3:56PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 255 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near

Santa Rosa, or 33 miles north of Sells, moving south at 5 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Sil Nakya,

San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.