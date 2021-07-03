Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 3:14PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 213 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, or 9 miles northeast of Tucson, moving

west at 5 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Casas Adobes, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and

Catalina Foothills.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.