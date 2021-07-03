Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 3:14PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 213 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, or 9 miles northeast of Tucson, moving
west at 5 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Casas Adobes, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and
Catalina Foothills.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.