Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 2:20PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 2:20PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 119 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorm near San Miguel, or 23 miles southeast of Sells. These
storms are nearly stationary.
Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be
possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Topawa, San Miguel, Vamori, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields, Sasabe,
Hashan Chuchg and South Komelik.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.