Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 2:20PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 119 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong

thunderstorm near San Miguel, or 23 miles southeast of Sells. These

storms are nearly stationary.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Topawa, San Miguel, Vamori, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields, Sasabe,

Hashan Chuchg and South Komelik.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.