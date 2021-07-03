Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 114 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles southwest of Avra Valley, or 23 miles west of Marana. This

storm was slowly moving west. Additional storms are developing with

the worst storms between Queens Well and Silver Bell.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Queens Well, Sil Nakya and Silver Bell.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.