Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 12:51PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 12:51PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 1151 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Three Points to 8 miles
northwest of Tubac. Movement was west at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Three Points and San Pedro.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.