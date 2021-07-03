Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 12:51PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1151 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Three Points to 8 miles

northwest of Tubac. Movement was west at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Three Points and San Pedro.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.