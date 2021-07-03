Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 12:40PM MDT until July 3 at 1:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1139 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Rio Rico, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Rio Rico, Ruby and Pena Blanca Lake.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 5 and 15.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.