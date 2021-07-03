Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 12:21PM MDT until July 3 at 1:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

New
11:21 am

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until noon MST.

* At 1121 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rio Rico,
moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Rio Rico, Ruby and Pena Blanca Lake.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 5 and 15.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

