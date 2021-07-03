Flood Advisory issued July 3 at 6:29PM MDT until July 3 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 3 at 6:29PM MDT until July 3 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 830 PM MST.
* At 529 PM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the
advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.