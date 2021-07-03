Flood Advisory issued July 3 at 6:29PM MDT until July 3 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 529 PM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the

advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.