Flood Advisory issued July 3 at 4:44PM MDT until July 3 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms across portions of north central Pima County. This

will cause small stream flooding. Radar estimates between 0.5 and

1 inch of rain has fallen so far with additional rainfall

occurring.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Vaya Chin,

San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.