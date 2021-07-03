Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 3:20PM MDT until July 3 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 3:20PM MDT until July 3 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 220 PM MST, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms
producing heavy rainfall across central Pima County, including
portions of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Flash flooding is expected to
continue.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Three Points, Topawa, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Cowlic, Fresnal, San
Pedro, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Pan Tak, Ali Molina and South
Komelik.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.