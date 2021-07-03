Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 3:20PM MDT until July 3 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 220 PM MST, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms

producing heavy rainfall across central Pima County, including

portions of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Flash flooding is expected to

continue.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Three Points, Topawa, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Cowlic, Fresnal, San

Pedro, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Pan Tak, Ali Molina and South

Komelik.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.