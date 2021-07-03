Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 2:22PM MDT until July 3 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 122 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

South Mendoza Wash, Peitas Wash, Sopori Wash, Demetrie Wash,

Little Thomas Wash, Puertocito Wash, Brawley Wash, Bolas Blancas

Wash, Arroyo Seco, Thomas Canyon Wash, Champurrado Wash, Soto

Wash, Santa Cruz River, Old Junction Wash, Santa Margarita Wash,

Las Guijas Wash, Brown Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Banner

Wash, Saucito Wash and Arivaca Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.