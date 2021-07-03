Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 2:07PM MDT until July 3 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 2:07PM MDT until July 3 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 400 PM MST.
* At 107 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across central Pima County, including portions of the
Tohono O’odham Nation. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Three Points, Topawa, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Cowlic, Fresnal, San
Pedro, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Pan Tak, Ali Molina and South
Komelik.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.