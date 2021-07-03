Dust Storm Warning issued July 3 at 6:41PM MDT until July 3 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 541 PM MST, blowing dust near Interstate 10 and State Route

347, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 159 and 172.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 162 and 164.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 48 and 55.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Firebird

Lake and Komatke.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!