Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 7:16PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 615 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles north of Santa Rosa, or 28 miles southwest of Casa Grande. This

storm was nearly stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde

Stand, Ak Chin, Jack Rabbit, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.