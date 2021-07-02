Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 7:16PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 615 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles north of Santa Rosa, or 28 miles southwest of Casa Grande. This
storm was nearly stationary.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Rosa, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde
Stand, Ak Chin, Jack Rabbit, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.