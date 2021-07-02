Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 7:14PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 614 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Dudleyville to 16 miles

southeast of San Manuel. Movement was west at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness,

Campo Bonito and Redington.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.