Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 5:09PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 5:09PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 409 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 18 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to
11 miles southwest of Roper Lake State Park. Movement was west at 20
mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Thatcher, Pima, Bylas, Central, Fort Thomas, Fort Grant, Mount Graham
and Frye Mesa Dam.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.