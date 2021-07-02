Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 5:09PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 409 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 18 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to

11 miles southwest of Roper Lake State Park. Movement was west at 20

mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Thatcher, Pima, Bylas, Central, Fort Thomas, Fort Grant, Mount Graham

and Frye Mesa Dam.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.