Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 2 at 7:16PM MDT until July 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 616 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of

Benson, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Vail, Saguaro National Park East and Mescal.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 283 and 299.

Route 83 between mile markers 51 and 57.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.