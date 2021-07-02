Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 2 at 5:06PM MDT until July 2 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 406 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bisbee,

moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Bisbee and Naco.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 333 and 349.

Route 92 between mile markers 350 and 355.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.