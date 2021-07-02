Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 2 at 4:55PM MDT until July 2 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 354 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Tucson Estates to near Saguaro National Park West

to Tortolita, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Avra Valley, Saguaro

National Park West, Tucson Estates, Valencia West, Picture Rocks and

Ryan AirField.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 245 and 255.

Route 77 near mile marker 71.

Route 86 near mile marker 160.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms could occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.