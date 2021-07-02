Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 2 at 3:29PM MDT until July 2 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 227 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles east of

Picacho Peak State Park, or 21 miles northwest of Catalina, moving

west at 5 mph. Weak rotation is occurring in this storm. While not

expected, a landspout tornado could briefly form with this storm.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

south central Pinal County.

This includes Route 79 between mile markers 105 and 115.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Tucson.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.