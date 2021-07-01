Flood Advisory issued July 1 at 2:53PM MDT until July 1 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 1 at 2:53PM MDT until July 1 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 PM MST.
* At 153 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch
of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northeastern Pima County
Alder Canyon and Alder Wash areas is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.