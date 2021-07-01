Flood Advisory issued July 1 at 2:53PM MDT until July 1 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 153 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch

of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northeastern Pima County

Alder Canyon and Alder Wash areas is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.