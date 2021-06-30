Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 5:19PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 418 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Tonto National Monument to 7 miles north

of Queen Valley. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Apache Junction, Superior, Gold Canyon, Roosevelt, Gold Camp,

Roosevelt Dam, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Top-Of-The-World,

Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Canyon Lake, Superstition Mountains,

Tonto National Monument, Kings Ranch, Apache Lake, Boyce Thompson

Arboretum, Inspiration, Roosevelt Estates and Tortilla Flat.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 198 and 241.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 143 and 150.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 162 and 167.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Lake Roosevelt, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.