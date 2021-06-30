Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 3:13PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles south of Apache Lake, or 11 miles northwest of Superior. This
storm was nearly stationary.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa and Pinal
Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.