Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 3:13PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Apache Lake, or 11 miles northwest of Superior. This

storm was nearly stationary.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa and Pinal

Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.