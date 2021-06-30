Flash Flood Warning issued June 30 at 5:21PM MDT until June 30 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued June 30 at 5:21PM MDT until June 30 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Woodbury and Sawtooth burn scar in…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 715 PM MST.
* At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar. Between 1 and
2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury
and Sawtooth Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Queen Valley.
This includes the following highways…
US Highway 60 near mile marker 213.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Tortilla Creek, Reavis Creek, Barranca Creek and Lewis and Pranty
Creek.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.