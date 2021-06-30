Flash Flood Warning issued June 30 at 3:47PM MDT until June 30 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 247 PM MST, Doppler Radar and rainfall gages indicate that heavy

rain has ended over the Bighorn Burn Scar. Up to 1.5 inches occurred

in this region between about 1 PM MST and 2 PM MST. Flash flooding

is likely ongoing, especially in the Sutherland Wash Basin.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Pima Canyon, Finger Rock Canyon, Ventana Canyon,

Sabino Canyon, Canada del Oro, and Sutherland Wash. The debris flow

can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Bighorn Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Bighorn Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Catalina State Park and

Catalina Foothills.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Bighorn Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.