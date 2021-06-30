Flash Flood Warning issued June 30 at 2:29PM MDT until June 30 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued June 30 at 2:29PM MDT until June 30 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Bighorn Burn Scar in…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 330 PM MST.
* At 129 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Bighorn Burn Scar. Up to 0.75 inch of rain has
fallen in the Sutherland Wash Basin. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Pima Canyon, Finger Rock Canyon, Ventana Canyon,
Sabino Canyon, Canada del Oro, and Sutherland Wash. The debris flow
can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Bighorn
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Bighorn Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Catalina State Park and
Catalina Foothills.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Bighorn Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.