Dust Advisory issued June 30 at 7:19PM MDT until June 30 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 619 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Phoenix International Raceway to 6 miles southwest of Estrella

Sailport to 8 miles west of Chui-Chu, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 116 and 165.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 36.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers

119 and 150.

Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Estrella, Palo Verde, Big

Horn, Bosque, Cotton Center, Liberty, Phoenix International Raceway,

Painted Rock Dam, Freeman, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field and Sonoran

National Monument.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.